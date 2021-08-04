AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a pedestrian and then drove away. It happened about 1:30 a.m. on July 31 near Mississippi and Sable.
The pedestrian was left with serious injuries.
Police are searching for a beige or white GMC Yukon XL that’s a 2001 or 2005 model. The vehicle may be missing the light divider on the front bumper.
Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.