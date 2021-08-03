DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help after a hit-and-run crash last month that injured a motorized scooter rider. The collision happened on July 18 on the 3900 block of East Buchtel Boulevard.
The department is hoping people might have more information about the driver of a car that hit the scooter or the vehicle that person was driving. It was described as a Toyota Prius or a Dodge Avenger that was gray or black. Police said the car’s windshield and front end were likely heavily damaged in the crash.
The crash happened at approximately 12:45 a.m.
Investigators ask that anyone with information call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.