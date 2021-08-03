DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning off the rights to “Colorado Day” themed license plates. The license plates have messages like “Colorado Pride,” “We Love Colorado,” and “4 Ever Colorado.”
The committee hopes they will be popular because proceeds from the auction will go to grants that directly improve the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities.
The Colorado Disability Funding Committee has conducted four previous themed license plate auctions including cannabis, NHL and NBA.
LINK: Colorado Disability Funding Committee License Plate Auction