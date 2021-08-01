DENVER (CBS4) – The upper-level wind pattern over the western part of the United States has allowed thick plumes of wildfire smoke to move back into eastern Colorado. The smoke is from large fires that are burning in western states such as Oregon and California.
The smoke has triggered an Air Quality Alert to be issued through Sunday afternoon for all of eastern Colorado. In addition to the smoke the ozone level is elevated along the I-25 urban corridor between Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins.
The current wind pattern isn’t expected to change much over the next few days so smoke may continue to be an issue in the warned areas. Experts say you should limit your time outdoors until the air quality improves.