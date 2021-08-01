DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating Colorado Day with free admission to state parks on Monday. The tradition falls on the first Monday of August each year.
Colorado celebrates its 145th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Gov. Jared Polis encouraged Coloradans to celebrate outdoors.
“The past year has been challenging but as a state, we have remained resilient. There’s so much to celebrate in Colorado, from more than 70% of Coloradans rolling up their sleeves to get the safe and effective vaccine, to our economy roaring back even stronger from this pandemic. I encourage everyone to celebrate Colorado Day responsibly, whether that’s by visiting one of the 42 beautiful state parks completely free on August 2nd, by visiting a local small business or taking a moment to pause and reflect. Our state has it all, and I encourage every Coloradan to get out there and enjoy it.”
You can celebrate Colorado’s birthday by visiting any of the 42 state parks for no charge. All other fees still apply, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.
LINK: Colorado State Parks
This does not include national parks like Rocky Mountain National Park, but they also have a free day coming up on Aug. 4.
“Colorado Day is an opportunity for everyone to get outside and experience the diverse natural beauty and recreational activities that all of the 42 state parks have to offer. This day is also the agency’s opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all of our residents and visitors who enjoy our state parks for their continued support,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said in a prepared statement.