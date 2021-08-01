Broncos Fans Watch Team Practice During 'Back Together Saturday'As the first week of training camp winds down, the Denver Broncos welcomed fans to watch practice in an event called "Back together Saturday."

Philipp Grubauer Surprised Things Didn't Work Out With Avalanche, Excited To Get Opportunity With KrakenWhen the NHL free agency window opened, the Seattle Kraken's front office was stunned to see goaltender Philipp Grubauer wasn't already headed back to Colorado.

Nuggets Take VCU Guard Nah'Shon Hyland In NBA DraftThe Denver Nuggets selected guard Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night.

Star-Crossed Tight End Jake Butt Retires From NFL Jake Butt, the once-promising tight end whose football career was waylaid by six knee operations, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, saying he could no longer hide the fact that he'd lost his passion for the game he loves.

Former Broncos Receiver Cody Latimer Pleads Guilty To AssaultFormer Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer took a plea deal in an assault case from May 2020 and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Broncos Half-Price Tickets And Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Next WeekA limited inventory of Denver Broncos single-game tickets and half-price tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m.