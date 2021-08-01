DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police spent time in the Montbello neighborhood on Saturday to get involved with the community in a positive way. The area is a known hot spot for crime in the city.
Police hope to change that by taking a new community-centric approach.
Officers had conversations with residents about crime prevention, introduced them to police on horseback and the mobile crime lab unit.READ MORE: Denver Urges Community Involvement, Police Engagement To Combat Violent Crime
“It lets know people know that the people who are protecting us are just individual human beings just like we are,” said Greg Hatchett. “I think this is a great opportunity for the police and the neighborhood to get together and get to know one another. I know that there’s a lot of fear sometimes about the police, but I think this is a great program.”
Bicycles, backpacks, food and COVID vaccines were all given away for free.
The area near 47th Avenue and Montbello Boulevard is one of five crime hot spots identified by Denver Police. Four officers are assigned to the neighborhood full-time, seven days a week.