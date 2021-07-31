SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Be prepared to pay a bigger fine if you’re caught illegally parking at the Quandary Peak trailhead. A new pilot program for a reservation system is now underway to curb the problem.

Summit County and its partners, the towns of Breckenridge and Blue River, the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Springs Utilities, say popularity is making the land a safety issue for residents.

Beginning Friday, to park for a full day (4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.), a reservation will cost you $50 and $20 for a half day.

How to Make a Parking Reservation

To make a parking reservation at Quandary Peak Trailhead, visit: Parkquandary.com. Visitors will be able to reserve parking spots in the Quandary Peak parking lot two weeks in advance.

A free shuttle to Quandary will be offered as an alternative and dogs are welcome. The shuttle leaves Breckenridge every 30 minutes and runs until 7 p.m.

Parking reservations are as follows:

Quandary Peak:

Half-day shift: 4:00am-11:30am ($20)

Half-day shift: 12:00pm-7:30pm ($20)

Full-day shift: 4:00am-7:30pm ($50)

McCullough Gulch:

3-hour shifts starting at 4:00am ($5) – 10 spaces will be allotted for these shifts

How to Hike McCullough Gulch Trail

Visitors to McCullough Gulch will need to reserve a parking space at the Quandary Peak Trailhead and ride an on-site shuttle from the Quandary Peak parking lot. A limited number of spaces in the Quandary Peak parking area have been designated for short term use specifically for the McCullough Gulch trail area. Hikers can also catch the Quandary Peak shuttle from the Airport Road parking lot in Breckenridge, and then board the McCullough Gulch shuttle at the base of Quandary.

Dogs

Dogs are allowed on the trail but must be kept on a leash. Visitors bringing dogs are encouraged to reserve a parking space and not ride the shuttle. However, dogs are currently allowed on the shuttle. Please bring waste bags and clean up after your pet.

Those caught without a reservation can be fined up to $100.

The pilot program is expected to run through October.