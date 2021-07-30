AURORA, Colo (CBS4) — A group of thieves made off with three vehicles from a dealership late Friday afternoon and left behind shaken employees and bullet holes in the dealership’s building, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Fortunately, no employees were struck by gunfire, APD's Crystal McCoy told CBS4.
One of the stolen vehicles, a black Nissan Titan pickup, is still unaccounted for. McCoy said the two other stolen vehicles have recovered. One was found in Denver.
The incident happened at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet, 2001 South Havana Street.
An unknown number of suspects arrived in a white Chevy Malibu and broke out windows in several vehicles, McCoy explained. Then they left.
As the dealership's employees realized a crime had occurred, the Malibu and its occupants returned – in possession of several sets of key from the vehicles they had damaged.
The employees confronted the suspects and were shot at, McCoy said.
The suspects then fled in the Malibu, Titan, a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Chevrolet Silverado.
The Titan was last seen on I-25, McCoy added. She said there was evidence the truck’s GPS system was being tampered with. The truck left the dealership lot without a license plate.
Investigators are still compiling descriptions of the suspects, McCoy said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Aurora PD at (303) 627-3100.