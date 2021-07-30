DENVER (CBS4)– With flash flood warnings popping up across the state and especially on the busy stretch of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, the Colorado Department of Transportation wants drivers to prepare for anything when traveling. While most think of potential risks in the winter, when mid-summer hits, it’s not always top of mind for drivers.

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew says that goes for those who call Colorado home or those who are visiting.

“It’s very important to realize that the roads in areas like Glenwood Canyon are not like the interstates that go through other parts of the country,” she said.

That reminder comes as a portion of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is repeatedly hit by flash flooding and mudslide debris. Thursday night more than 100 motorists got caught in the middle of a storm.

“Twenty-nine motorists sheltered at the complex overnight,” CDOT Northwest Director Mike Goolsby said.

While it doesn’t happen often anyone planning to drive that stretch of interstate or others at risk of flooding, should be ready for anything.

“I would have warm clothes of some kind, maybe some winter boots, a small blanket,” said John Lorme, Director of Maintenance and Operations.

In most instances, they say staying in your car and staying put could keep you safe until help arrives.

“I would advise folks if you were to get trapped in something like that don’t turn around and go back the way you came. One, you could cause an accident or two, put yourself in more harm,” Goolsby said.

