DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm has passed away due to complications from a pulmonary embolism. The first governor in the state to serve 12 years in office over three terms was 85.
Former First Lady Dottie Lamm shared the news of the death of her husband on Friday morning, sharing a statement that says "With great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived and in service to his beloved Colorado, I want to share the news of the death of my husband, former Governor Richard D. Lamm."
Lamm served as governor from 1975 to 1987 and only he and former Gov. Roy Romer have served as Colorado governor for 12 years. He would have turned 86 next week.
Dottie Lamm said Dick was surrounded by his family when he died.
Details about a memorial service and “opportunities for remembrance” will be shared soon.