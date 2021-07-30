DENVER (CBS4) — Several local groups are working to provide assistance those who need help paying their rent as the federal eviction moratorium expires on Saturday.
Hope Communities and Rocky Mountain Communities, which are two non-profit housing providers in East Colfax, joined together with the East Colfax Community Collective, the East Colfax Neighborhood Association, and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project to relaunch a local moratorium on evictions at their apartment complexes for anyone who is applying for rental assistance through the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
The program is needed for many Coloradans. According to recent data from the US Census, over 78,971 Coloradans could be evicted or face foreclosure in the next two months.
Community leaders with the nonprofit housing providers in East Colfax will hold a zoom press conference at Noon on Friday.