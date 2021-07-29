DENVER (AP) – A former Weld County District Judge who tipped off a friend that their mutual acquaintance was the target of a federal drug investigation has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison. U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez sentenced 42-year-old Ryan Kamada on Wednesday.
The Greeley Tribune reports that Kamada was also sentenced to two years of probation upon his release. Kamada had pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge of obstructing a multiagency investigation.
He tipped off his friend in 2019 after learning about the investigation when officers asked him to sign a search warrant. Both men were later arrested as part of the drug investigation, which resulted the indictment of 19 people.
