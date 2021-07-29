CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A tow truck worker was hit and killed by a driver on Thursday night along Interstate 25 in Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash around 9:12 p.m. in the southbound lanes just before the Castle Pines Parkway exit.
Troopers say the tow truck driver was hit on the side of the road, possibly while assisting or towing a vehicle. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene, according to CSP.
Three lanes of southbound traffic are closed while CSP investigates the crash. Investigators have not said if the driver will face charges.