GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation offered a closer look at the damage from numerous mudslides in Glenwood Canyon and on Interstate 70. The mud and debris is coming from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
The section of I-70 has been closed on and off throughout the month of July because of the heavy rain in the area.
“If you look at the size of rock down here and think about the force of water to move all this material, I wouldn’t have wanted to be standing on the railroad tracks when that came down,”
CDOT says part of the damming of the Colorado River was damaged. More rain is expected starting Thursday through the weekend.