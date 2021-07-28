AVON, Colo. (CBS4) – The town of Avon is still assessing the damage from last Thursday’s mudslide. The biggest shock for those impacted? The damage falls outside of standard homeowners and renters insurance.

“Between here and the other building that suffered damage, so far I’ve heard most all of the claims have been denied,” said Krysta Gardner.

Last Thursday, Gardner, a 911 dispatcher, found herself on the other end of the line. She was literally stuck in her apartment. There was more than two feet of mud and water.

“I called 911 to have the fire department hoist me out of my back patio.”

Gardner lost everything. She set up a GoFundMe page to help cover some of it, but many things aren’t replaceable.

“Overwhelmed. Completely overwhelmed,” she said.

Carol Walker, Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, says standard renters insurance and home owners insurance does not cover flood damage.

Mudslides fall under that category, and if your your belongings are damaged in this type of event, the cost comes out of your pocket.

“The Salvation Army has given us some space at a fire station, but it was only for a two-week period, and when you’re a single parent, and you have dogs, and you work full time, and you’re in school full time, you have to think longer term than just two weeks,” said Gardner.

There were around eight residences impacted, but the county is still assessing the damage. They said it was the biggest rain event in the history of the town. There were no rain gauges, but the National Weather Service estimates there was as much as one-and-a-half inches in two hours.

Learn more about flood insurance and if it’s the right fit for your area.