(CBS4)– Two people in Colorado are being monitored for monkeypox after being on a flight with an infected traveler. A Texas man was diagnosed earlier this month after returning from Nigeria to Dallas.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is a viral disease that occurs mostly in central and western Africa. It is called monkeypox because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys.
It is spread through contact, especially respiratory droplets. The symptoms include fever, muscle aches and a rash.
The two people in Colorado have shown no symptoms but will be monitored through Friday which is the end of the incubation period.