DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers may encounter delays near the Cherry Creek Mall. Denver Water is installing a water main at East First Avenue and University Boulevard.
This project is expected to last through November. Various lane closures are planned from University Boulevard to Marion Street. Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Officials say the project will replace five lead service lines as part of Denver Water’s Lead Reduction Program. As part of the program, Denver Water will replace customer-owned lead service lines with copper water lines, at no direct charge to the customer, when discovered during a project.