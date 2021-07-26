AURORA, Colo. (Colo.) — A new inclusive and handicap-accessible tree house for children is being built the Stanley Marketplace. The Home Depot Foundation is partnering with LuBird’s Light Foundation to build the new addition. Officials say it is the Denver and Aurora-area’s first inclusive and handicap accessible tree house.
“The playground will include state-of-the-art handicapped accessible swings, spinners and slides, musical sensory play equipment, smooth barrier-free surfacing and more,” officials stated.READ MORE: Larimer County Flash Flooding: Remains Of 3rd Missing Person Found; Patricia Brown And David Brown Identified As Other Victims
“With more than 74,000 children with disabilities in Colorado, this one-of-a-kind and inclusive tree house will give children and families of all needs the opportunity to experience the fun and joy of being outdoors.”READ MORE: West Metro Fire Crews Officially Welcome Engine 2 Into the Fleet
LuBird’s selected this location because of the community-focused mission of Stanley Marketplace and its proximity to Denver’s pediatric hospitals
Work on the playground started last September — they hope to be finished in August.MORE NEWS: Extreme Heat, Dry Summers Main Cause Of Tree Deaths In Colorado's Subalpine Forests