CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Eagle News, I-70, I-70 Closed, I-70 Closure, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Wildfire

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 70 was closed in between Eagle and Gypsum for a wildfire. The fire ignited near the Strawberry Fields Ranch. Westbound lanes were reopened at around 5:20 p.m. One lane of eastbound re-opened at 6:20.

Colorado State Patrol saod the fire exhibited erratic behavior as strong wind speeds pushed it east along the interstate.

CSP shared video of the fire.

It does not appear any evacuations were ordered.

Danielle Chavira