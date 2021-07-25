EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 70 was closed in between Eagle and Gypsum for a wildfire. The fire ignited near the Strawberry Fields Ranch. Westbound lanes were reopened at around 5:20 p.m. One lane of eastbound re-opened at 6:20.
Colorado State Patrol saod the fire exhibited erratic behavior as strong wind speeds pushed it east along the interstate.
I-70 CLOSED both directions between Eagle and Gypsum for wildfire. Erratic fire behavior with strong winds pushing fire to the east along the interstate.#cotraffic pic.twitter.com/LnsYr0KCD1
CSP shared video of the fire.
Wildfire between Eagle and Gypsum https://t.co/vrUCmpIDGW
It does not appear any evacuations were ordered.