CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After nearly 48 hours, Loveland Pass is back open after Colorado Department of Transportation crews cleared a mud and debris slide. The pass was closed late Friday.
CDOT expected to open the pass on Sunday, but told CBS4 it wasn't completely unreasonable to suspect it would remain closed until Monday.
#US6 eastbound/westbound: Safety closure lifted between MM 220 and MM 228.7. https://t.co/LPaSJU1mZM
#US6 eastbound/westbound: Safety closure lifted between MM 220 and MM 228.7. https://t.co/LPaSJU1mZM

— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 25, 2021
Several hazmat vehicles, like fuel tankers, use the pass, but had to re-route onto Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Tunnel. There they had to wait until the top of each hour to be let through.
Some drivers told CBS4 their routes were severely delayed causing some deliveries to be delayed or postponed.