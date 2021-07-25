CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After nearly 48 hours, Loveland Pass is back open after Colorado Department of Transportation crews cleared a mud and debris slide. The pass was closed late Friday.

(credit: Chris Cleveland)

CDOT expected to open the pass on Sunday, but told CBS4 it wasn’t completely unreasonable to suspect it would remain closed until Monday.

Several hazmat vehicles, like fuel tankers, use the pass, but had to re-route onto Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Tunnel. There they had to wait until the top of each hour to be let through.

Some drivers told CBS4 their routes were severely delayed causing some deliveries to be delayed or postponed.

