DENVER(CBS)- The overall weather pattern is again less threatening for heavy rain storms across northern Colorado. Good news for the burn scars of the Front Range.
That being said, there is still a chance for showers and thunderstorms over the burn area. If one of the heavier storm hits a burn scar there could be a chance for flash flooding to occur. So anytime storms are near those that live in burn spots need to be on alert for flooding.
Across the state, the better chance for heavy rain with thunderstorms is over the western slope, central and south-west mountains into Sunday night.
For the Denver metro area there is a chance for late day storms into the evening. In the week ahead a warming and drying trend will ramp up with upper 90s expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.