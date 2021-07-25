ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos Training Camp is days away, and the players are ready to make a statement.

“I’m just attacking camp this year, honestly. Focusing on consistency throughout camp. Definitely want to establish myself as one of the best tight ends in the league. There’s been some controversy about that, but I’m looking to solidify myself this year where those no questions asked,” Noah Fant said.

Dalton Risner has started every game in the first two seasons of his career. In year three, he’s locked in on helping the Broncos get more wins.

“I just want to go out and play great football and win games as a Denver Bronco. My body feels great. I’m ready to go out there and have a heck of a year. I feel more focused than I’ve ever been. I feel more prepared than I’ve ever been. Now I just have to go put it out there,” Risner said.

It’s not just Fant and Risner looking to prove the doubters wrong. After a 5 -11 finish in 2020, everyone is eager to turn the tide.

“The Broncos in general, a lot of the young guys on our squad get overlooked and underrated. I think our whole team has the same mentality of going out and proving it this year. We’re not worried about the critics, we’re not worried about analysts. We’re worried about winning games and establishing ourselves as the best at our positions,” Fant said

“We have something to prove, myself included. I think we all need to look ourselves in the mirror and remember that we only won five football games. We got to have a great year. We’ve been putting in the work this offseason. We just have to show up at camp on day one ready for business,” Risner said.

The Broncos are still a young group, especially offensively, but they’re finding ways to use it to their advantage.

“I think we’ve all had to mature quicker than normal. We don’t have a whole bunch of vets on our team. A lot of our guys are super young. But I think we’re all ready. Each year we’re feeling more comfortable with each other,” Fant said. “I think all of our guys have the same mindset that we have a couple years under our belts and now it’s time to attack and win some games and make a deep playoff run, make a Super Bowl run – all those things that everybody wants and all of our fans want.”