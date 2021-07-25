ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Large crowds forced Arapahoe County Fair officials to turn some people away on Saturday. The county tells CBS4 they closed gates at 8 p.m. to keep those who were already inside safe and keep traffic from becoming jammed.
Organizers say this is the first time they closed the gates due to capacity issues. More than 15,700 people attended the fair on Saturday, a crowd, officials say, was one of the largest in the event’s history.
“We knew folks were ready to get back to seeing friends and family at a time-honored event,” said Glen Poole, operations manager for the Fair. “While we planned on extra attendance, we were overwhelmed at the number of day-of attendees.”
Those who were turned away were encouraged to return on Sunday when the fair reopened at 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.