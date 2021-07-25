Colorado Man Turns A Corner After Months In Hospitals For COVID BattleRuss Fortna wheeled his wheelchair out the front door of Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital Saturday morning.

$100 Walmart Giftcards Up For Grabs At Some Colorado COVID-19 Vaccination SitesColorado Gov. Jared Polis admitted that getting Coloradans to get their COVID-19 vaccine will be difficult.

COVID In Colorado: Black Community Leaders Push For More Vaccinations As Delta Variant Cases GrowAs the Delta variant of coronavirus surges in Colorado, some Black community leaders are using their voices to increase the vaccination rate among African Americans, many of whom are wary of the vaccine.

Tri-County Health: Non-Vaccinated COVID Patients Account For 95% Of HospitalizationsTri-County Health says those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 account for the majority of new cases in that region.

Remote Workers Plan Return To Office Amid AnxietyIf you’re someone with a return-to-work date looming over your head, you might be a little anxious about leaving the comfort of your home and heading back to a work environment that has a lot of uncertainties.

Aurora Public Schools Serves More Than 8 Million Meals To Families During PandemicMore than eight million meals have been handed out by Aurora Public Schools since the start of the pandemic and not just to their students.