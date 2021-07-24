DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man and woman died after being shot early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area near Dahlia Street and Warren Avenue at around 3 a.m.
Details from police are scarce, but they say the victims were found and taken to the hospital where they later died. Details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the victims were not released.
No one has been arrested for the shootings.
UPDATE: Both victims were declared deceased, an adult male and female. The scene is being processed for evidence, and no suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867)
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.