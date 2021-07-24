CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man and woman died after being shot early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area near Dahlia Street and Warren Avenue at around 3 a.m.

Details from police are scarce, but they say the victims were found and taken to the hospital where they later died. Details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the victims were not released.

No one has been arrested for the shootings.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

