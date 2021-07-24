GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Saturday after being closed for nearly 48 hours. Heavy rain washed large amounts of mud and debris across multiple parts of the interstate.
Garfield County emergency officials and the Colorado Department of Transportation sent out a notification about the westbound lanes reopening between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs at around 4:30 a.m. It is not clear when the eastbound lanes will reopen.
⚠️ UPDATE – 5:15 a.m. (7/24) – I-70 Glenwood Canyon WB (westbound) lanes only are OPEN. EB remains closed at this time. For the status of the road closure, please check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 or CDOT’s Twitter page, or call 5-1-1.
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 24, 2021
CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says areas north of I-70 shouldn’t expect flooding on Saturday, but residents should also not let their guard down.
The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District shared video showing dark and fast water in the Colorado River as CDOT crews worked to clear debris.
“We want you all to be safe during these rain storms and if you see a CDOT employee give them a high five for all of their hard hard work!” the fire department stated on social media.
This has been the longest closure so far this week due to mudslides and flash flood warnings. Engineers are using heavy machinery to clear the debris which fell from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.