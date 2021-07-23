CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
0COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The U.S. Army was called in to help rescue a Colorado native.

“How many officers does it take to catch a 750 lbs bull moose? An army!” CPW tweeted Thursday. “And sometimes it takes the U.S. Army, too!”

That’s what happened today when a 1-2 year old bull moose showed up on Fort Carson — it took a joint operation to catch it!

