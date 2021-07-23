0COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The U.S. Army was called in to help rescue a Colorado native.
How many @COParksWildlife officers does it take to catch a 750 lbs bull moose? An army! And sometimes it takes the U.S. Army, too! And that's what happened today when a 1-2 year old bull moose showed up on post @USArmy_FtCarson. It took a joint operation to catch it. (1 of 6) pic.twitter.com/kPjwfqF7DO
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 22, 2021
That’s what happened today when a 1-2 year old bull moose showed up on Fort Carson — it took a joint operation to catch it!