LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– This week’s flooding has had an impact on the fish in the Poudre River. Colorado Parks and Wildlife surveyed the situation which included murky water days after the deadly flooding.
With water that thick with debris and extra sediment made up of dirt and ash, the fish are clearly having a tough time.
CPW said the fish are suffocating in the water. They will continue to monitor the situation, especially with the potential for similar mudslides and flash flooding to happen this weekend and throughout the summer.
Right now they said it is too early to know the full extent of the damage to the fish population.