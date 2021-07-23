CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– This week’s flooding has had an impact on the fish in the Poudre River. Colorado Parks and Wildlife surveyed the situation which included murky water days after the deadly flooding.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

With water that thick with debris and extra sediment made up of dirt and ash, the fish are clearly having a tough time.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

CPW said the fish are suffocating in the water. They will continue to monitor the situation, especially with the potential for similar mudslides and flash flooding to happen this weekend and throughout the summer.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Right now they said it is too early to know the full extent of the damage to the fish population.

