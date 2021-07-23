ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Tri-County Health says those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 account for the majority of new cases in that region. Some 95% of the COVID patients hospitalized in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties are not fully vaccinated.
That’s similar to what we’ve seen around the state and the nation. The Delta variant is responsible for approximately 90% of the cases in Colorado, according to Tri-County Health.
That variant is twice as contagious and cause more severe illness.
Tri-County Health says people who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors when with people not in their household, and they should stay six feet away from people in public.