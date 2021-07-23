ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on Wednesday in a large-scale drugs and firearms bust. Investigators plan to hold a news conference next week about the arrests, which yielded more than 40,000 Fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of cocaine.
The sheriff’s office released photos of the drugs, which included more than three pound of heroin, 9 pounds of meth and $113,000 in cash. In addition, investigators found four long guns, two handguns, body armor, a homemade silencer and three hand grenades.
Deputies seized the drugs and guns after serving a search warrant. The four suspects were booked on various felony charges.
The Adams County Sheriff’s office will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday with the North Metro Task Force Drug Task
Force.