(CBS4) – Colorado is home to a world class Olympic training facility, and on Thursday Gov. Jared Polis sent his best wishes to those competing.
"Congratulations and best of luck to our Colorado athletes as they head to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games," he said.
Polis says this year carries extra meaning as so many athletes had to put their Olympic dreams on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says Colorado takes pride in every Team USA athlete.
“Whether you’re an athlete that trained at our state’s world-class Olympic training facilities in Colorado Springs or elsewhere, I look forward to cheering every athlete on.”
Last year Polis was among the special guests at the grand opening of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, which pays tribute to all the athletes who have trained at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center over the years.
