GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Minutes after clearing a mudslide that closed Highway 125 on Wednesday, a new mudslide forced another closure on Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s safety closure is between Trail Creek and County Road 54.

🚨Per @ColoradoDOT– #CO125 northbound/southbound: Safety closure between Trail Creek and County Road 54. Highway is closed both directions due to mudslide; use alternate route. https://t.co/5vLc9SagSF… #grandcounty pic.twitter.com/KGmLCcPld4 — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) July 22, 2021

At 3:20 p.m., the National Weather Service warned a Flash Flood Warning had been issued for the Williams Fork burn area in South Central Grand County until 6:15 p.m.

“Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain over the area,” the NWS stated.

Afternoon showers can cause dangerous debris flows. These photos from the #EastTroublesomeFire burn scar remind us to stay vigilant and aware of our surroundings, especially during summer storms. 📷Marie Stiles, USDA Forest Service and @GrandCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/6gU0V1zKEU — Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) July 22, 2021

On Wednesday afternoon, the Grand County Office of Emergency Management alerted drivers and residents of a mudslide that shut down Highway 125. The Colorado Department of Transportation said both directions were closed between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek, which is north of the U.S. 40 junction to Grand Lake. The highway reopened Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said there were multiple mudslides between mileposts 10 and 15. Some drivers were stuck in-between the slides and are reportedly safe. The sheriff’s office said those drivers have since been able to leave the area.

Front-loaders and dump trucks worked to clear the mud and debris.

Grand County also tweeted aerial drone photos of the mudslides.

The area is part of the East Troublesome Fire burn scar. Further details are not known.

CDOT urged all travelers to be prepared and knowledgeable before driving on any Colorado highway for the next week, at least.

“Mudslides and flooding have closed multiple roads in the last 24 hours and are likely to do so again,” the agency said in a news release on Wednesday.