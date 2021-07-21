FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cache la Poudre River has been closed by the Larimer County Sheriff. The restriction is from the Fish Hatchery to the mouth of the canyon.

The river was closed Wednesday following flash flooding on Tuesday that left one person dead and two others missing.

Crews continued to work to recover the adult female who died and find two others that are missing.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the “restriction applies to all watercraft craft and the restrictions are being imposed in response to disaster relief and debris removal relating to the flooding and mudslides into the Poudre River near the

Black Hollow Road bridge that occurred on July 20.”

The closure is likely to last through the weekend.

Engineers continue to assess the integrity of the bridges below the slide area after a lot of debris, like trees, mud, rocks and structures, were washed into the river.

Here is a more detailed map regarding the flash flood warning issued over the Cameron Peak burn area. #COwx https://t.co/9152N4oTir pic.twitter.com/YqF1oBqwUc — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 21, 2021

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the Cameron Peak Fire burn area in Larimer County on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m.

There also is the potential for more flooding in the coming days, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, in the burn area of the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires.

A map of the affected area is at larimer.org/poudre-canyon-flooding.

LCSO set up a Joint Information Center for residents who are affected to call: 970-980-2500.

The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center at Cache La Porte Middle School.