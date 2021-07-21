CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Colorado News, Hit And Run, Longmont News, Longmont Police

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Longmont police are asking for help identifying a driver wanted in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. It happened on Tuesday just before midnight at the intersection of Ken Pratt and South Hover.

(credit: Longmont Police)

Police said that a car struck a motorcycle and then drove away. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

(credit: Longmont Police)

Officers said the sedan has Florida or Georgia license plates with the possible numbers of INY 999. Anyone with information is asked to call the Longmont Police Department (303) 651-8501.

