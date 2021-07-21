LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Longmont police are asking for help identifying a driver wanted in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. It happened on Tuesday just before midnight at the intersection of Ken Pratt and South Hover.
Police said that a car struck a motorcycle and then drove away. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.
Officers said the sedan has Florida or Georgia license plates with the possible numbers of INY 999. Anyone with information is asked to call the Longmont Police Department (303) 651-8501.