DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service has added a large portion of west-central Colorado into a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday evening. It includes all areas in and around the Lake Christine burn scar and the Grizzly Creek burn scar.
Glenwood Canyon, which runs through the middle of the Grizzly Creek scar, has been hit hard over the last few weeks with mudslides. Some were so large they closed Interstate 70 for long periods of time.
Additional Flash Flood Watches cover the San Juan Mountains, portions of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains through Wednesday evening, as well as the Front Range Mountains.
A slow-moving thunderstorm unleashed a deadly flash flood on Tuesday inside the Cameron Peak burn scar in Larimer County. The threat will remain high for additional problems as monsoon showers and thunderstorms stay in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend across the mountains of Colorado.
#WPC_MD 0613 affecting West-Central CO…Far North-Central NM…Far Southeastern UT, #cowx #nmwx #utwx, https://t.co/b8MQx6Spdu pic.twitter.com/59zu6DTbGn
— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) July 21, 2021