CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Erie News

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Erie Parkway is closed after a sinkhole opened up on Tuesday between County Roads 5 and 7. The closure is expected to last until at least Thursday.

A sinkhole was reported on Tuesday on Erie Parkway.

The sinkhole was caused by a collapsed pipe, according to the Erie Public Works Department. Officials say the 5-foot diameter pipe had become rusted and brittle before giving way.

(credit: Erie Police Department)

Garney Construction will install two sections of new pipe along with new headwalls before backfilling the hole. The city said a paving contractor will then patch up the road.

For updates about the road closure, visit erieco.gov.

Audra Streetman