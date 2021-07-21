ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Erie Parkway is closed after a sinkhole opened up on Tuesday between County Roads 5 and 7. The closure is expected to last until at least Thursday.
The sinkhole was caused by a collapsed pipe, according to the Erie Public Works Department. Officials say the 5-foot diameter pipe had become rusted and brittle before giving way.
Garney Construction will install two sections of new pipe along with new headwalls before backfilling the hole. The city said a paving contractor will then patch up the road.
For updates about the road closure, visit erieco.gov.