MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – With training camp on the horizon, several Denver Broncos and other NFL players are taking on the stairs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as part of their offseason workouts. The group of players includes Dalton Risner, Noah Fant, Royce Freeman, Mike Boone, Netane Muti, and Deyon Sizer, among others. Leading the group is Augustine Agyei, Director of NFL player prep at Landow Performance.

“I love the group out here because of the culture around it. It’s more of a family-oriented culture. They’re going to push each other. They’re going to give each other a hard time. But at the end of the day they all know they have a job to do and they’re going to push each other to get it done,” Agyei said.

“It gets my conditioning level ready. Gets my legs ready, gets those legs nice and tired,” Noah Fant said of the workout. “Obviously planning on taking a lot of reps in camp, so just getting ready to get better.”

“Landow Performance does a great job. They make sure we’re at peak performance by the time we get to camp. They know when to rest us. They know the drills to do. We’re really lucky to have them,” Dalton Risner said.

Tackling the stairs at Red Rocks is obviously a great way to stay in shape in the offseason. But for these guys, it’s more than that — they’re creating a camaraderie and building a bond that will last long past training camp.

“There’s nothing like seeing your teammates and working out with them. It’s been exciting seeing each other and pushing each other every day,” Netane Muti said

“It’s super important. I get to see these guys every day when we’re working out. It’s good to keep that contact, good to keep those relationships going,” Fant said.

As the Broncos gear up for training camp, there is a shared sentiment amongst the players: this year, they’ve got something to prove

“I’m just attacking camp this year, honestly. Focusing on consistency throughout camp. Definitely want to establish myself as one of the best tight ends in the league. There’s been some controversy about that, but I’m looking to solidify myself this year where those no questions asked,” Fant said.

Dalton Risner has been putting in all kinds of work this offseason#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/FgXz6jBoJM — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) July 20, 2021

“We have something to prove, myself included,” Risner said. “I think we all need to look ourselves in the mirror and remember that we only won 5 football games. We got to have a great year. We’ve been putting in the work this offseason. We just have to show up to camp on day one ready for business.”