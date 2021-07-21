(CBS4) — Starting Thursday, certain COVID-19 vaccination sites in Colorado will be offering $100 Walmart cards to eligible people who get the shot. Gov. Jared Polis said the sites are in areas with low vaccination rates and there will be extensive text outreach to residents.
"Folks in the area will get a text update, they can come and get a $100 Walmart gift certificate that will be activated within 24 hours," Polis said Wednesday.
“We know it means a lot to, you know, a single mom with three kids, 12 to 17, to go and get vaccinated with the family and get $400 worth of Walmart gift certificates. That can make a big difference,” Polis said.
The gift certificates will be available to anyone, 12 years and older, who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating state-operated vaccine site.
There are two locations in Denver on Thursday:
Chambers Shopping Center, 4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239, 12-7 p.m.
St. Cajetan’s Church Community Center, 4335 W. Byers Pl., Denver, CO 80219, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
See the full list of dates and locations at https://covid19.colorado.gov/coloradocomebackcash#locations.
According to state officials, more than 71% of adults in Colorado have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.