DENVER (CBS4) — More than 250 flights at Denver International Airport are delayed and eight were canceled today, according to FlightAware.com at 10:45 a.m. Airport officials in Denver say the delays are due to smoke and haze — but CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says the visibility is no worse today than it has been in recent days and months.

The delays are caused by the planes having to be spaced out due to visibility, according to Alex Renteria, public information officer for the airport.

Renteria said a Federal Aviation Administration traffic management program is being used to manage arriving flights.

There are two large wildfires burning in northwestern Colorado — and dozens of active wildfires in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana — but the smoke in the Denver metro area is no worse than it has been, Altieri said.

Altieri checked the automated equipment at the airport at 10:45 a.m. and it was not indicating any visibility issues that would hamper flights. Altieri said the smoke was expected to get worse in the afternoon, but would still not be in the “red zone.”

The FAA website did not show any issues for DIA, and the National Weather Service was not aware of any problems related to smoke and haze.

We are working to learn more about the situation and have asked airport officials for more information.

If you are traveling, check your flight status on FlyDenver.com.