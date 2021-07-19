ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been nearly a month since a tragic shooting in Olde Town Arvada, and the community is still rallying to support the families of Johnny Hurley and Officer Gordon Beesley. Several efforts are underway to support each of the heroes.

“We definitely wanted to put something together and raise money for these families,” said Josh Schwartz, the co-owner of the Bluegrass Lounge in Olde Town Arvada. “I think it was necessary, and a lot of the people were very gracious, and they wanted to donate their time and services or items for this auction and they wanted to see how they could help.”

The Bluegrass Lounge is running an online auction with hundreds of items, including some very rare whiskey. The proceeds will be split to the Hurley and Beesley families.

“We all needed a process to heal and knowing both these people were such heroes, to give back to their was very important.”

On Monday night, a packed crowd filled the Grizzly Rose for a benefit concert hosted by KYGO with proceeds going to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

“Not only for fallen Officer Beesley, but to ultimately show support for such a career that gives so much to our community,” said Tracy Dixon the KYGO Morning Show Host.

The crowd of hundreds cheered on Beesley’s wife as she was presented with a check from the ticket sales. Dixon said it was a chance for the community to rally, especially after pandemic restrictions.

“We can’t even imagine what she is going through,” Dixon said. “I think it’s important with so much that has happened in this past year and a half where people feel disconnected, to not only see them come back physically but to know that this is the good stuff we have missed out on.”