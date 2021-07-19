DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of a popular recreation area in Douglas County until late this year. The Devils Head trailhead, picnic area, fire lookout tower is closed for construction to begin this week.
“We are working to upgrade the utilities which is paramount to the continued operation of this very popular recreation area,” said District Ranger Brian Banks. “We look forward to seeing everyone next season.”
The closure area includes the end of National Forest Service Road 300.0 and 300.PA and the Zinn Trail (NFST 615) and Devils Head Trail (NFST 611). The order is expected to remain in effect until Dec. 1, 2021.
For more information and updates, visit fs.usda.gov/psicc.