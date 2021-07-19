LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire mitigation is underway in the Cameron Peak Fire burn area. Planes will be dropping mulch on the hard-to-reach areas of the burn scar.
The hope is to reduce runoff from the burned areas. That should protect water from heavy sediment and debris.
The Forest Service is warning that some popular recreation spots in the area may not reopen this year. Over the 4th of July weekend, roads were washed out, including Black Creek Road in Glen Haven in the burn scar.
After last year’s historic wildfires, officials believe that flooding and runoff will continue for years.