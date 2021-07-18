LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dontre Woods, an inmate at the Larimer Count jail, faces news charges of assault on a peace officer. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says Woods punched at least one deputy during a lock down on Friday night.
The sheriff’s office says Woods refused to listen to deputies and return to his cell. Woods reportedly resisted and threatened to continue to assault staff members.READ MORE: Cattle Drive Tradition Rustles Up Excitement Ahead Of 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days
Deputies deployed two Taser shots, but Woods continued to fight them, officials said in a news release on Saturday.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?
Eventually, Woods was handcuffed after another deputy suffered a leg injury. Both injured deputies were taken to a hospital and later cleared to return to work.
Woods was also cleared of any injuries. Details about why he refused were not released.MORE NEWS: CDOT Pushes Back I-70 Westbound Closure Through Central 70 Project Due To Oil Shortage
He was previously arrested in Fort Collins in December of 2020 for several charges including possession of contraband, felony menacing, burglary and pattern of racketeering.