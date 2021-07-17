COVID In Colorado: Staffing Remains An Issue At Rural HospitalsAcross Colorado, companies in various industries are struggling to fill positions. Colorado's Department of Labor and Employment says the data does not indicate a labor shortage.

4 Rockies Players On COVID/Contact Tracing ProtocolsThe Yankees and Rockies are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks sidelining a total of 10 players and two coaches, including New York slugger Aaron Judge and Colorado manager Bud Black.

Time Is Running Out To Vaccinate Kids Ages 12+ Against COVID Before School YearMany pediatricians urge parents of children ages 12 and older to get their kids vaccinated now, as the Pfizer vaccine takes two doses and more than a month to fully work.

COVID In Colorado: Which Denver Neighborhoods Have Been Hit Hardest And WhyMapping of Colorado’s COVID cases shows a concentration of cases in many underserved neighborhoods in Denver.

Larimer County Warns Of Increased Hospitalizations As Delta Variant Spreads: 'It Is Concerning'Health officials in Larimer County are warning of an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations after cases doubled in recent weeks.

First-Of-Its-Kind Survey Aims To Stop Exodus Of Health Care WorkersA disaster preparedness coalition of health organizations in Colorado is taking action to prevent widespread staff shortages in health care.