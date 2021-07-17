DENVER(CBS)- A stubborn ridge of high pressure that was locked over the southwest last week has finally shifted east into the Rocky Mountain region.
This should increase the heat across the state for both Saturday and Sunday. At the same time the ridge should help to thin out a little of the smoky haze that has plagued our region for the last week. It wont get rid of the smoke completely but, concentrations should be a little lighter.
As a result, there is still an air quality alert in effect for Routt County in the Steamboat Springs area due to wildfire smoke from the Morgan Creek fire. The Denver metro area and Front Range Cities have an air quality alert primarily for higher ozone levels produced by the summer heat.
Another feature with the high pressure ridge shift is monsoon moisture will be pushed west to east across the state. This should be enough for scattered storms to develop by afternoon.
Some of the storms may reach severe levels by late in the day over the eastern plains of the state.