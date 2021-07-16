GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A 39-year-old man is in custody and being evaluated after investigators said he tried to kill a 16-year old girl on Thursday and wound up badly injuring her. It happened in Glen Haven, and Jacobo Mendoza was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

A Mendoza, 39, of Drake, is suspected of badly injuring the teenager outside the Glen Haven Fire Station at 7320 County Road 43. Police said the two know each other, but they didn’t reveal what their relationship is.

The events that led to Mendoza’s arrest started with a person driving down the road and seeing the girl outside a black Chevy with a man near her and pleading for help. The driver accepted the girl into his car and took her to the fire station right away for help.

Once there, police say Mendoza followed and drove the black Chevy right into the car that was parked outside the station, causing a collision. He then yanked the girl out of the car and hurt her badly. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office described it as a violent physical assault. After that, the sheriff’s office said “the Good Samaritan intervened and restrained the suspect” until a law enforcement officer arrived.

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and Mendoza is undergoing a medical evaluation.

Investigators interviewed both individuals. It was determined that the victim is known to the suspect and based on information that was developed throughout the night, Mendoza faces charges that include attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and unlawful sexual conduct.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office would like anyone with information about this case that might be helpful to investigators to call them at 970-416-1985.