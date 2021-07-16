DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department organized an event on Friday aimed at helping people experiencing homelessness. The department invited dentists, barbers, housing advisors and mental health specialists to Civic Center Park.
“To provide these services and really try to change the community, make it a safe environment, that goes above just policing for us. It goes into a partnership with our community,” said DPD Commander Aaron Sanchez, who helped organize the event.
People could stop by a number of tents for health screenings, COVID-19 tests or a haircut.
“Yeah I’m probably going to get my haircut, probably get it all cut off, cleaned up,” said Brandon Sawyers, who sat down for a free dental checkup.
All of the service providers donated their time to help at the event.