ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in custody after deputies say he hopped the fence at Centennial Airport on Wednesday and tried to steal a jet. Sterlin Love, 31, told deputies that he wanted to fly to Hawaii, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say Love broke into the south side of the airport around 1 p.m. and tried to enter a Gulfstream jet on the taxiway. The crew refused to let Love board the plane.
The Denver Police Department’s helicopter happened to be at the airport and heard the incident over the radio. The Douglas County Sheriff’s office released a photo showing the DPD Air 1 helicopter hovering near the suspect before the arrest.
Deputies from Douglas and Arapahoe counties responded to the runway. Love was arrested and booked at the Douglas County Jail on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft over $100,000, a class 3 felony, and misdemeanor trespass. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.