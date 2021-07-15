FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police say a 24-year-old man stole more than a dozen purses between May and June. Police arrested Sai Kruger in early July.
They say Kruger would take the victim's purse from a grocery store shopping cart and then would buy items with their money.
Among the 14 incidents, police say half involved a woman older than 75 years.
Kruger faces several charges including theft, identity theft and criminal possession of a financial device. He might face more charges, police say.
"Imagine your own mother or grandmother simply shopping for groceries and finding her purse with her wallet, keys, phone, glasses, and more had been stolen," said Criminal Investigation Division Lt. Jerrod Kinsman.
Anyone with more information about Kruger or about unreported purse thefts is asked to contact Detective Dustin Wier at 970-221-6895. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.