CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (CBS4) – Protecting the Colorado River is a top priority for several groups. On Thursday, a coalition of elected officials, businesses and conservationists from across the Colorado River Basin gathered at the Hoover Dam on the Nevada-Arizona border.
The coalition called on lawmakers to impose a moratorium on projects that they say will deplete water from the Colorado River and its tributaries.
Some states are considering allocating money to projects like the Lake Powell Pipeline, dams and other water diversions. Federal funding could come from the American Recovery Plan Act or the federal infrastructure package, which includes a number of water provisions.
Thursday’s event was organized by the Great Basin Water Network and Utah Rivers Council. For more information, visit facebook.com/greatbasinwaternetwork.