DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado doctors are weighing in on whether vaccinated people might need a booster shot to protect against variants, like the Delta variant. Rene Kesteren has received the COVID vaccine and wouldn’t hesitate to get the booster.

“I’m European, so if I wanted to travel to Europe, I needed a vaccine. It was one of the reasons why I did it,” Kesteren said. “Because I travel a lot, I would do it.”

As Pfizer works to get federal approval on a third shot, Bernard Johnson says he’s not automatically on board.

“I really don’t want to,” Johnson told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “I had the second shot already and I’m fine, so I don’t know if I’m going to keep taking shots.”

UCHealth Senior Director of Infection Prevention, Doctor Michelle Barron, is following the research.

“We know that these are probably not going to last our lifetime, so without question, at some point, we probably will need another shot just like we do with flu or tetanus,” said Dr. Barron. “With these variants that are circulating, does that impact the efficacy? I think that’s the ongoing debate.”

Barron says UCHealth already has a booster plan in place.

“It actually wouldn’t be much different than what we’re doing now, we would have you schedule appointments and get it moving. The bigger question would be supply, and right now supply is not a problem,” Barron said.

Johnson says he is on the fence.

“I put a lot of consideration in mine, because of age and grandkids, and I want to stick around a little more if I could,” Johnson said.

Kesteren says he still wears his mask even though he’s vaccinated, and he’ll do whatever it takes.

“Until its 100 percent cured, please stay safe,” said Kesteren.