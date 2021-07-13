LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Lafayette are searching for the vandals who tagged a church with anti-police messages and broke several panes of glass over the weekend.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning at Flatirons Community Church on South Boulder Road.

Officers were dispatched to the church on a report of criminal mischief. When they arrived on scene, they observed graffiti and found a group of church members sweeping up glass on the sidewalk.

According to a police report, video from security cameras showed at least two possible juveniles throwing items at the glass doors of the church, shattering several glass panes. At least three mason jars with rocks attached to them were recovered from the scene and an unknown, gelatinous fluid was observed on one of the glass doors, the report stated.

Church members also found graffiti on numerous parts of the building, which included anti-police messages, such as “ACAB.”

“It included, ‘be gay, do crime,’ with an anarchy symbol next to it, ‘be trans, throw hands,’ also with an anarchy symbol next to it. ‘ACAB,’ which is an acronym for ‘all cops are bastards,’” said Sgt. Jeremy Molander with the Lafayette Police Dept.

Just two weeks ago, the church hosted the funeral services for Officer Gordon Beesley, who was killed in a shooting in Olde Town Arvada. Earlier this year, the church also hosted the funeral for Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in a shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

It is unknown whether there’s any connection between those events and this incident.

“If there’s anybody that has any grievance with our department or our officers in particular, I would just encourage them to speak with us and maybe we can resolve those concerns,” said Molander.

The church estimates the vandals caused $7,000 in damage.

On Tuesday, a local power washing crew began removing the graffiti.

“We need to make sure and take care of this stuff, so it does not happen again,” said Mak Cabral with Cabral’s Mobile Power Washing.

Police said those responsible could face criminal mischief charges. Suspect information is currently limited, so the department is asking for the community to call in any tips to 303-665-5571.